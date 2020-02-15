× Matt DiBenedetto is Ready for Racing With Wood Brothers at Daytona 500!

Fan favorite and unstoppable force of racing positivity, Matt DiBenedetto joins Dane Neal to talk about the 2020 Nascar season start. Hear as Matt shares the excitement of being with Wood Brother’s Racing this year and the hard work and perseverance that lead up to the opportunity. Listen as Matt fills us in on his secret master plan and strategy, including social media success and humble future on track dominance. Family, friends and fans are pulling for Matt to continue his inevitable rise in the ranking and in his quest for success!