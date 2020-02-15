× Kenny Wallace Previews Daytona, Presidential Visit and Possible Future of NASCAR!

One of the most popular personalities in motorsports, Kenny Wallace joins Dane Neal Live On The Road at Daytona. Hear as Kenny talks about the magnitude of “The Great American Race” for drivers and fans and the prospect of a historic visit by President Donald Trump on race day. Listen as Kenny shares thoughts about the future of the sport and ways NASCAR can embrace fans, tracks, drivers and its dirt track legacy. Kenny also talks about the emergence of virtual racing, the role it can play and potential impact. Kenny fills us in on the surprising fun and being a big part of our favorite social media platforms sharing family, friends and racing online.

Follow Kenny Wallace on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.kennywallaceraces.com.