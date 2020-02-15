× Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/15/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer of PermaSeal, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

This week, with Northwestern Basketball Home Sweet Home gets an extra two hours!

To kick off the show, David is joined with State Representative Jonathan Carroll from the 57th District to talk about taxes within townships. When we returned from Northwestern basketball Roy Spencer tells listeners why now is a good time to fix up your basement. Next, Mega Pros Joe advises listeners on how to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to remodeling any part of a home. Then, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter talks about situations where a buyer or seller back out of a deal after stringing someone along for a long time and how you can avoid that and make sure you get what you deserve. Gary Novel calls in to to give us the 411 on the Experian app and whether or not it will actually help with your credit score. When it comes to selling your house Jill Van Riet Baird & Warner informs listeners what home improvements would be in their best interest to take on before even listing their home. Obviously, throughout the show listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!