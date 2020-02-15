Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend on Sunday Morning at 6:30am with ‘The Sinatra Hours’: Sinatra’s Greatest Love Songs!

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours. (Photo Courtesy of Dave Plier)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with ‘Sinatra’s Greatest Love Songs’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’! Songs featured include ‘You Go to My Head’, ‘The Right Girl for Me’, ‘I’ve Got a Crush on You’, ’My Funny Valentine’, ‘Just the Way You Look Tonight’ and more! Tune in Sunday at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

 

