Buzz Kilman in for Dave Plier: “Piranha Man,” Singing Cats and the iPhone X…

Radio legend Buzz Kilman is back on WGN to fill in for Dave Plier!

Buzz reminisces with listeners and “Piranha Man” about his time on-air in Chicago. Then, Buzz is joined by Dave Plier where Dave gives him an update on his “business trip” to New Orleans. Buzz and Roy Leonard “Lenny” Pincus talk throughout the show about their music, performing and studio time. Finally, Buzz solves his longtime iPhone mystery.

