× The Top Five@5 (02/13/2020): CPD holds a memorial for Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Attorney General William Barr says he wont be bullied by President Trump, Isaiah Thomas gets booed in Chicago on live TV, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 13th, 2020:

Members of the Chicago Police Department, family members, and friends held a memorial for fallen Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Attorney General William Barr says President Trump’s tweets on Roger Stone make it hard for him to do his job. Former NBA star Isaiah Thomas took a jab at the Chicago Bulls during a live taping of ESPN’s First Take, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732373/3732373_2020-02-14-142213.64kmono.mp3

