The John Williams NewsClick: Should Illinois ban cat and dog sales?

Posted 2:18 PM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 02:16PM, February 14, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PETSMART CHARITIES - PetSmart Charities, the largest financial supporter of animal welfare in the U.S., celebrated its 9 millionth adoption milestone during National Adoption Weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 10, Bekah Wilson (left) and Bri Sommers (right) adopted Luna, a pitbull mix with special needs, at a PetSmart store in Scottsdale, Ariz. National Adoption Weekend events happen four times a year in nearly all 1,650 PetSmart stores across North America. This year alone, the organization has aided in more than 465,000 adoptions. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for PetSmart Charities)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.