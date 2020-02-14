So…You Missed Your Valentine’s Day Reservations, Phil Vettel Has You Covered

** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's perfect Valentine's Day dinner could include cognac-sauced steak, caramelized onion-dressed salad with toasted hazelnuts and chocolate cups with whipped cream for dessert. Follow dinner with a romantic movie like the classic "Casablanca." (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

Did you wait too long to make your Valentine’s Day reservations? Restaurant critic Phil Vettel has you covered. Vettel gives you the best last minute Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations that you can make if you’ve waited too long. Plus, Vettel reveals his list of most romantic restaurants in Chicago and some of the most expensive.

 

