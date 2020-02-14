× So…You Missed Your Valentine’s Day Reservations, Phil Vettel Has You Covered

Did you wait too long to make your Valentine’s Day reservations? Restaurant critic Phil Vettel has you covered. Vettel gives you the best last minute Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations that you can make if you’ve waited too long. Plus, Vettel reveals his list of most romantic restaurants in Chicago and some of the most expensive.

Follow Dean on Twitter: @DeanRichards

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!