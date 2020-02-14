× Revisit your blunder years with Mortified Chicago’s Doomed Valentine’s Day Show

Anni Caylor and Marnie Shure from Mortified Chicago join Nick Digilio to share stories of unrequited love and youthful mistakes on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s painful journal entries or gooey love notes to your high school crush, Mortified invites you to share your most embarrassing moments of young love.

