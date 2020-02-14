Illinois Rep. Camille Lilly, D-Chicago, argues medical marijuana legislation while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, April 17, 2013, in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Representative Camille Y. Lilly on the Gas Station Attendant Act: “This measure…was a vehicle to begin the conversation”
Representative Camille Y. Lilly joins John Williams to elaborate on her proposed Gas Station Attendant Act after the bill sparked a lot of questions across Chicagoland. She airs out her quandaries with the language on the bill itself and listeners react to them.