Representative Camille Y. Lilly on the Gas Station Attendant Act: “This measure…was a vehicle to begin the conversation”

Posted 1:23 PM, February 14, 2020, by

Illinois Rep. Camille Lilly, D-Chicago, argues medical marijuana legislation while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, April 17, 2013, in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Representative Camille Y. Lilly joins John Williams to elaborate on her proposed Gas Station Attendant Act after the bill sparked a lot of questions across Chicagoland. She airs out her quandaries with the language on the bill itself and listeners react to them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.