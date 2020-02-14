× Relationship Advice with Love McPherson

Love McPherson joins Dean in studio to give you her relationship advice on the most romantic day of the year. McPherson talks about the pressure for romance around the holidays and how couples emotionally “ghost” each other. McPherson also talks about how couples should be addressing their relationship problems, if they’re experiencing any. For more from McPherson or to learn how to keep your love alive, visit LoveMcPherson.com.

