Relationship Advice with Love McPherson

Posted 7:49 PM, February 14, 2020, by

Love McPherson joins Dean in studio to give you her relationship advice on the most romantic day of the year. McPherson talks about the pressure for romance around the holidays and how couples emotionally “ghost” each other. McPherson also talks about how couples should be addressing their relationship problems, if they’re experiencing any. For more from McPherson or to learn how to keep your love alive, visit LoveMcPherson.com.

 

Follow Dean on Twitter: @DeanRichards
Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.