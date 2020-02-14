Quarantined Diamond Princess cruise passenger Linda Levell joins The Roe Conn Show!

Posted 9:16 AM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:13AM, February 14, 2020

Dan Ponce’s mother-in-law Linda Levell is among the passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. On Feb. 5, she was among the ship’s 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members quarantined on board at a port near Tokyo by the Japanese government because passengers had been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The quarantine is scheduled to end Feb. 19. She now joins The Roe Conn Show to share her experience.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.