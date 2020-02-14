× Quarantined Diamond Princess cruise passenger Linda Levell joins The Roe Conn Show!

Dan Ponce’s mother-in-law Linda Levell is among the passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. On Feb. 5, she was among the ship’s 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members quarantined on board at a port near Tokyo by the Japanese government because passengers had been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The quarantine is scheduled to end Feb. 19. She now joins The Roe Conn Show to share her experience.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732385/3732385_2020-02-14-152425.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!