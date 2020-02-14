FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Whirlpool microwave and oven on display in the appliance section of a Lowe's in Wexford, Pa. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2017, the Commerce Department releases its report on durable goods for January. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini knows why there’s frost in the microwave
Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins John Williams to explain why there’s frost in his microwave and has other cold weather tips for unexpected areas inside the home.