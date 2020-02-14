× How Snap36 is revolutionizing the way we look at content

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Jeff Hunt, CEO and Founder of Snap36. Jeff talks about what Snap36 does, how Snap36 is able to showcase products in a better way online, the importance of showing people 360° photography while they are shopping for products, how major retailers like Amazon and Walmart are using now 360° photography, why people are more likely to buy products that feature 360° photography, the evolution of technology since he started Snap36, the number one challenge that Snap36 faces, how they prepare to grow and why they do business in Chicago.