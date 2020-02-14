× Dean Richards in for Roe Conn | February 14th, 2020 | Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, Phil Vettel, Love McPherson, and more…

Grab your box of chocolates and join Dean on this Valentine’s Day edition of his show!

Dean plays his conversation with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell to preview their new film “Downhill.” The movie debuted today and tells the story of a woman who begins to have second doubts about her husband after he flees from an avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. Dean breaks the film down and gives it his rating.

Did you wait too long to make your Valentine’s Day reservations? Restaurant critic Phil Vettel has you covered. Vettel gives you the best last minute Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations that you can make if you’ve waited too long. Plus, Vettel reveals his list of most romantic restaurants in Chicago and some of the most expensive.

Love McPherson joins Dean in studio to give you her relationship advice on the most romantic day of the year. McPherson talks about the pressure for romance around the holidays and how couples emotionally “ghost” each other. McPherson also talks about how couples should be addressing their relationship problems, if they’re experiencing any. For more from McPherson or to learn how to keep your love alive, visit LoveMcPherson.com.

That and so much more on this Valentine’s Day edition of Dean Richards’ show!

