× Bob Sirott Full Show 02.14.20 | The Pedway to Your Heart

Today is officially the coldest day of the year with temperatures as low as 1 degree…so what better way to stay warm than find ways to avoid the cold? On this episode, we talk to Tour Director of the Pedway Tours, Lorie Westerman to tell us all we need to know about the pedway. First though, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo has the latest updates on NBA All-Star Game. Then, Mr. Fix-It, Lou Manfredini joins the show, followed by Lieutenant David Haynes to share some great restaurants to visit without making a reservation. Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest neighborhood news, and to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, Marianne Murciano explains the benefits of snuggling. Later, CNN’s Anchor and Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter joins the show to review the latest media news stories of the week, Dean Richards has the latest news on entertainment and Television Studio Host on NBC Sports Chicago, Steve Konroyd previews the upcoming Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames.

Listen to the podcast here: