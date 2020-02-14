× Anna Davlantes Show 2/14/20: Valentine’s Day, NudeDude Foods, Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Toronzo Cannon, Dating & Relationships with Bela Gandhi & Comedian Kurt Braunohler

Anna Davalntes Full Show for Friday, February 14th:

Anna starts the show off wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and discusses the day’s finer points and tips with WGN Radio newsroom team! (At 10:34) WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow shares his Valentine’s Day plans and the exciting events he is covering during the NBA All-Star weekend. (At 20:20) Ryan Van Voorhis and Seth Bradley of Nude Dude Foods and Pour Souls Cocktail Club mixologist Tim Williams share food and drink options you can make with your Valentine this weekend. (At 30:32) CTA bus driver and Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Toronzo Cannon shares his incredible story that scales worldwide success as a blues musician, his music and his birthday show at Blues on Halsted. (At 40:20) Smart Dating Academy’s Bela Gandhi talks about celebrating the Super Bowl of dating and the different ways people observe Valentine’s Day. (At 1:00:38) Comedian Kurt Braunohler stops by the Skyline Studios to talk about his incredibly funny career and his shows at Zanies February 14th & 15th. (At 1:11:13) WGN Radio’s Lauren Lapka & Steve Bertrand join Anna to discuss many of the trending stories on the day.