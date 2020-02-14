DES PLAINES, IL - FEBRUARY 14: A table reservation is seen inside a White Castle restaurant during a Valentine's Day dinner February 14, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. For Valentine's Day, numerous White Castle restaurants nationwide took dinner reservations offering candlelit dining with individual servers as well as hostess seating. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
A Beat Cop’s Recommendation For Those Who Forgot To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,”recommends a few restaurants for individuals who may have forgotten to make a reservation for a Valentine’s Day dinner with their significant other. Bob and Lt. Haynes also discuss the best hot dog joints in the city and surrounding suburbs, as well as XO Marshmallow, a gourmet marshmallow dessert shop on the North Side.