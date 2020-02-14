× A Beat Cop’s Recommendation For Those Who Forgot To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,”recommends a few restaurants for individuals who may have forgotten to make a reservation for a Valentine’s Day dinner with their significant other. Bob and Lt. Haynes also discuss the best hot dog joints in the city and surrounding suburbs, as well as XO Marshmallow, a gourmet marshmallow dessert shop on the North Side.