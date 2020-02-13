A security guard stands near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Life on board the luxury cruise ship, which has dozens of cases of a new virus, can include fear, excitement and soul-crushing boredom, according to interviews by The Associated Press with passengers and a stream of tweets and YouTube videos. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce: “There’s a sense of resolve” on quarantined Diamond Princess cruise
WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce joins John Williams to describe the circumstances on his mother-in-law’s Diamond Princess cruise, which is currently quarantined for a Coronavirus scare off the coast of Tokyo.