× uh-PARENT-ly | Ask the doctor: A spokesperson from the American Academy of Pediatrics offers strategies for surviving cold and flu season and also answers listener questions

The season for influenza runs from October until April. That means we’re in the thick of it. How can you keep your family healthy, and what can you do to shorten any illnesses your kids do bring home? Dr. Anita Chandra, spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, joins uh-PARENT-ly, cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about everything from preventing the flu from spreading through your whole house to finding mental health resources for your teen to testing babies for vision loss. Oh. And tummy time.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731902/3731902_2020-02-12-184402.64kmono.mp3

