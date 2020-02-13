× Thoughts on the current NBA Season

Trends Expert Justin Burr joins Mason to give his thoughts on the current NBA 2020 season. Justin and Mason also discuss what era of basketball they became fans, who is the GOAT and why, underrated players and teams of this season, who do they think will win the championship this year and how this season is shaping up overall.

