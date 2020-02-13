Thoughts on the current NBA Season

Posted 11:48 AM, February 13, 2020, by
NBA, GOAT, Basketball, ,Chick Hearn, Kobe Byrant, Shaquille O Neal, Michael Jordan, NBA League Pass, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Chris Boucher, Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Alex Caruso

Basketball Arena Image by rochigb from Pixabay

Trends Expert Justin Burr joins Mason to give his thoughts on the current NBA 2020 season. Justin and Mason also discuss what era of basketball they became fans, who is the GOAT and why, underrated players and teams of this season, who do they think will win the championship this year and how this season is shaping up overall.

Follow Justin on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Jburrski
Follow Justin on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Jburrski

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.