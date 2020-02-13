× Thought Leader David Faller: The Impact of Disruptive Change

Brexit may be on the “pay no mind” list for those in the United States, but David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) explains why Americans should keep an on what’s happening across the pond. On this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, Steve Grzanich asks a simple question: What if Brexit works? David talks about how the U.S. has significant exposure in both the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. Later on, David and Steve discuss the “a la carte” approach, whether it’s worth investing in the U.K., and compare disruptive change the rise of ride share.