× This former CFO knows you hate financial planning — and he built Clockwork to help

No one starts a business because they love grappling with the financial side of it. But understanding your money is key if you want to keep the lights on. Clockwork CEO Fady Hawatmeh understands this better than anyone. He used to run a CFO consultancy firm where he saw firsthand how small companies struggled to plan for the future. Clockwork’s accounting software uses artificial intelligence (AI) to build a financial forecasting model unique to each of their clients. They also help CPAs offer more advanced financial forecasting services.