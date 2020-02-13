× The Swap Meet: “Where is the Luc Longley memorabilia? He never gets enough love”

It’s Thursday night so that means it’s time for a special edition of The Swap Meet! It’s time to brag about your old stuff with Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker! It’s NBA All-Star weekend so let’s evaluate some classic Bulls memorabilia! Do you have a ’96 Bulls caricature T-shirt? The classic Michael Jordan “Wings Door” poster? Still hanging on to those Michael Jordan Valentine’s Day cards? Greg is here to tell you what they are worth. It’s a Thursday Night Flamm Jam!