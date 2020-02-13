× The Mincing Rascals 2.13.2020: Chicago Sun-Times endorses Kim Foxx, Gas Station Attendant Act, CTA crime rise, who’s winning presidential election campaigns

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing the Chicago Sun-Times’ endorsement of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The group then goes on to briefly go over the Gas Station Attendant Act, proposed by Oak Park State Representative Camille Lilly. The Rascals move on to robberies on the CTA and the recent uptick in crime on public transit that they’ve noticed themselves. On the national scale, the group talks outrageous presidential campaign funding and campaign surprises so far. And the president’s acquittal has sparked lingering question marks.