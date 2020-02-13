Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies during a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on "The President's Fiscal Year 2021 Budget," on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New York Times Economics Editor: President Trump’s budget and you
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies during a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on "The President's Fiscal Year 2021 Budget," on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New York Times Economics Editor Deborah Solomon joins John Williams to list off some of the items on President Trump’s budget proposal, and how each of those items will affect you.