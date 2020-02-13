This May 19, 2018 photo shows a close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. The bride wore a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
Millennial Jeremy Carter says you should do this before you marry your partner
This May 19, 2018 photo shows a close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. The bride wore a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
Jeremy Carter is a millennial in a long-term relationship and he joins John Williams to describe why he has suggested to his girlfriend that they go to marriage counseling before proposing. Listeners call in with their experienced advice and reactions.