Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks fights Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Rogers Arena on February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)
Highlights: Canucks 3 – Blackhawks 0 – 2/12/20
Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks fights Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Rogers Arena on February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks – February 12, 2020