Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Do the Blackhawks still have a chance to make the playoffs?

Posted 1:52 PM, February 13, 2020, by

Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks fights Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Rogers Arena on February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have begun their five game road trip in the worst possibly way, dropping the first three games in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.  On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand sort through the wreckage and weigh how much damage has been done, plus its effect on Stan Bowman’s approach at the upcoming trade deadline.  You’ll hear from Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Colliton following Wednesday’s loss, plus a visit with ex-Hawk Jack O’Callahan 40 years after he was part of the Miracle on Ice Olympic gold medal team.
