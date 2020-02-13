AMITA Health Psychologist Dr. Cliff Saper: There’s one other thing to practice in addition to an active shooter situation

February 13, 2020

Clinton, Miss., police officers leave the Clinton High School ground following the "rescue" of students during a simulated active shooter drill, Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. Educators teamed with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to hold the "active shooter" drill at the high school. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute Lead Psychologist Dr. Cliff Saper tells John why simulated active shooter situations in schools can be do more harm than good. In fact, Dr. Saper suggests practicing more than just an active shooter event itself.

