× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/12/20: Money Is Moving Today’s Markets, The #MeToo Movement In The Corporate World, & Why the FTC Wants To Review Hundreds Of Deals By Big Tech

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, February 12th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance, economy, and markets expert joined Ji to answer listener calls and text questions about debt, retirement and investments. Savage gave us a synopsis of what’s moving the markets as coronavirus fears quelled. She also addressed the surge of household debt—the biggest annual increase since just before the financial crisis. You can ask Terry a question, read her columns and find resources at www.TerrySavage.com

Segment 2: (At 14:10) Author, consultant, and economist Sylvia Ann Hewlett talks about her new book “#MeToo in the Corporate World: Power, Privilege, and the Path Forward.” She points to new data that suggests the movement is limited in scope, excluding other vulnerable groups affected at high rates. Ignoring workplace harassment damages the bottom line (lawsuits and settlements, tarnished brands, and stock devaluations) and hits the talent pipeline. Hewlett also stresses in her book that it’s more important than ever for male leaders to mentor young women in order to encourage diversity in the C-suite and provides a three-pronged strategy to both employees and businesses.

Segment 3: (At 22:02) Senior Research Fellow Will Rinehart at Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University breaks down the Federal Trade Commission’s announcement that it will review past acquisitions by tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. The review will not only include mega-deals like Facebook/WhatsApp and Amazon/WholeFoods but hundreds of small, niche takeovers going back a decade.