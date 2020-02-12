× Will the Jussie Smollett indictment impact the Illinois primary election?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to recap the busy week in Illinois politics including the latest on the Jussie Smollett indictment, how the indictment will impact the upcoming Illinois primary, Chicago’s record-setting violence and a new controversy surrounding the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

