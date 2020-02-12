Video: Marin Alsop, newly-named chief conductor and curator of the Ravinia Festival, in the PPG Paints Green Room

Marin Alsop, newly-named chief conductor and curator of the Ravinia Festival, stops by the PPG Paints Green Room to tell us about the first instrument she learned to play and which group of musicians in an orchestra can sometimes need extra attention.

