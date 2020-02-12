The Top Five@5 (02/12/2020): Mayor Lightfoot says CPD will “rise to the occasion” to stop gun violence, the Backstreet Boys perform an interesting version of the Thong Song, a Kansas man is offering you $25,000 to find his soulmate, and more…

Posted 8:27 PM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:22PM, February 12, 2020

Jeff Gebhart a Prairie Village, Kansas-based entrepreneur is offering $25,000 to the real-life Cupid who can land him a girlfriend. (Vimeo)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020:

Mayor Lightfoot held her weekly accountability meeting with police brass, and says the city’s gun violence must be dealt with. During an interview to promote his new movie Sonic The Hedgehog, Jim Carrey had an odd response to a female reporter who was conducting the Q&A. A Kansas man is offering people $25,000 to anyone that can find his soulmate, and more!

