× The Top Five@5 (02/12/2020): Mayor Lightfoot says CPD will “rise to the occasion” to stop gun violence, the Backstreet Boys perform an interesting version of the Thong Song, a Kansas man is offering you $25,000 to find his soulmate, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020:

Mayor Lightfoot held her weekly accountability meeting with police brass, and says the city’s gun violence must be dealt with. During an interview to promote his new movie Sonic The Hedgehog, Jim Carrey had an odd response to a female reporter who was conducting the Q&A. A Kansas man is offering people $25,000 to anyone that can find his soulmate, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732015/3732015_2020-02-13-005115.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!