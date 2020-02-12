The Top Five@5 (02/11/2020): Could pumping your own gas be banned in Illinois? Cindy Crawford’s son lashes out at critics of his face-tattoo, your grandmother might be on Tinder, and more…

Posted 8:05 AM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:01AM, February 12, 2020

83 year-old Hattie Retroage uses Tinder to find love.

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020:

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx received the endorsement of over 100 clergymen for her reelection campaign. Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations responded to Joe Maddon’s claim that the front office wanted to control everything, which led to his departure, and more!

