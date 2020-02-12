× The Top Five@5 (02/11/2020): Could pumping your own gas be banned in Illinois? Cindy Crawford’s son lashes out at critics of his face-tattoo, your grandmother might be on Tinder, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020:

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx received the endorsement of over 100 clergymen for her reelection campaign. Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations responded to Joe Maddon’s claim that the front office wanted to control everything, which led to his departure, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731734/3731734_2020-02-12-011234.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!