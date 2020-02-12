× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.12.2020: Jussie Smollett indicted again, Car of the Year, last minute Valentine’s Day reservations, Cubs Marquee cable channel

John Williams summarizes the events of the Jussie Smollett situation, leading up to today. And he plays back Dave Chappelle’s summary for contrast. Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau has the details on the renewed charges against Jussie Smollett. Then, Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Weisenfelder joins John to reveal the car of the year. In light of yesterday’s conversation, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman joins John to explain what caused the theft of his car and the lesson he didn’t learn. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel lists the Chicago restaurants that still have openings on Valentine’s Day. And Tribune Reporter Phil Rosenthal updates John on the Chicago Cubs and Marquee Sports Network deal.