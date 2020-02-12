× Technology Influence on DJ-ing

According to Dance Music Statistics, EDM is valued at 7.9 Billion Dollars worldwide. The DJ equipment market is valued at 410 million and projected to reach 680 million by 2025. With the various advancements in technology in the DJ industry, DJ-ing is not about two turntables and a microphone. Artist Relations Manager at Serato OP Miller explains how the DJ industry has evolved & the influence of technology.

