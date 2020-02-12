Listen: Northwestern vs. Michigan – Also available on 1000 AM

Lawyer for Osundairo brothers on the planning of Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack: “this was a choreographed stunt in front of cameras with the understanding that this was going to be a publicity stunt…not involve CPD.”

Posted 7:56 PM, February 12, 2020

Empire star Jussie Smollett and Abel & Ola Osundairo

Gloria Schmidt, the attorney representing Ola & Abel Osundairo joins Roe Conn to give an update on her two clients following the 6 count indictment of Empire star Jussie Smollett.

