Justin Kaufmann Show 2-12-20: Jussie Smollett indictment, Peapod halting Midwest delivery and bracing for the cold

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Wednesday, 2.12.20: Streetsblog Chicago editor and Chicago Reader columnist John Greenfield tells us why the Jane Byrne Interchange spaghetti bowl expansion keeps getting worse. The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone recaps another busy week in politics including the latest on the Jussie Smollett indictment. Peapod announced it will be shutting down grocery delivery in the Midwest and cutting 500 jobs. Will this impact the way you get groceries? Chicago is expected to get another blast of cold this week. Are you prepared? The baseball season has officially started as pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training. How excited are you about the White Sox and Cubs this season? Is a Crosstown World Series in our future?

