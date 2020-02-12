Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, right, drives to the basket against Michigan guard Franz Wagner, center, and center Jon Teske during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Michigan won 79-54. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, right, drives to the basket against Michigan guard Franz Wagner, center, and center Jon Teske during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Michigan won 79-54. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Michigan Wolverines – February 12, 2020