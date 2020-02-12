Listen: Northwestern vs. Michigan – Also available on 1000 AM

Former acting Attorney General George Terwilliger on the Roger Stone firestorm: “The ultimate responsibility for the decisions the DOJ makes belong to the leadership, and where the leadership thinks they should do something different…they should.”

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Former Acting Attorney General George Terwilliger joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether or not the 9 year sentencing guideline for President Trump’s friend Roger Stone who was convicted of lying to Congress is appropriate.

