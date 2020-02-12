× Former acting Attorney General George Terwilliger on the Roger Stone firestorm: “The ultimate responsibility for the decisions the DOJ makes belong to the leadership, and where the leadership thinks they should do something different…they should.”

Former Acting Attorney General George Terwilliger joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether or not the 9 year sentencing guideline for President Trump’s friend Roger Stone who was convicted of lying to Congress is appropriate.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732014/3732014_2020-02-13-002114.64kmono.mp3

