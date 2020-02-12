× Coach Jeremy Colliton on the Vancouver Canucks: They Play A Really Good Team Game

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Morning Show to preview tonight’s game against the Pacific Division-Leading Vancouver Canucks. Coach Colliton pointed to style of play being one of the main reasons for their ascent in the standings this season. Coach also comments on how to keep players fresh physically and mentally during a long road trip like the team is currently on. Colliton shares his thoughts on the season rookie Kirby Dach has had.