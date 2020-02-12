Coach Jeremy Colliton on the Vancouver Canucks: They Play A Really Good Team Game

Posted 11:43 AM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 11:47AM, February 12, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 18: Brandon Saad #20 of the Chicago Blackhawks forces his way between Jay Beagle #83 and Alex Biega #55 of the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on March 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Morning Show to preview tonight’s game against the Pacific Division-Leading Vancouver Canucks. Coach Colliton pointed to style of play being one of the main reasons for their ascent in the standings this season. Coach also comments on how to keep players fresh physically and mentally during a long road trip like the team is currently on. Colliton shares his thoughts on the season rookie Kirby Dach has had.

 

