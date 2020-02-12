Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau: Jussie Smollett is being charged for lying…again

Posted 12:54 PM, February 12, 2020

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau joins John Williams to elaborate on the new indictments a special prosecutor made against Jussie Smollett following the previous dismissal of those same charges.

