FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A federal probe illuminates a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks. Paying players has become standard operating procedure for some programs and the arrest of 10 people accused of influencing top recruits could change that. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander on NCAA athlete pay: “The NCAA started it…they didn’t have to sell to TV networks and make millions.”
FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A federal probe illuminates a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks. Paying players has become standard operating procedure for some programs and the arrest of 10 people accused of influencing top recruits could change that. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Rick Telander joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss NCAA’s President Mark Emmert latest move, urging Congress to step in and put restrictions on college athletes’ ability to earn money from endorsements.