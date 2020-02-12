Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Weisenfelder on the car of the year

Posted 12:36 PM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 12:34PM, February 12, 2020

Brian Smith, left, Hyundai Motor America's COO, sits in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade to introduced the SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Weisenfelder joins John Williams to reveal the winner of Car of the Year, which was made Tuesday night at the Chicago Auto Show.

