× Bob Sirott Full Show 02.12.20 | Chicago Radio Icon John Records Landecker Hangs Out in Studio!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-Reporter Courtney Gousman covering the latest updates on the Jussie Smollett case, folowed by Orion’s take on Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar acceptance speech. WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Janssen talks about some cold weather coming our way, and Attorney Karen Conti, joins the show to discuss the legal issues with Jussie Smollett’s case. The show continues with Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago Shamus Toomey, and Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton. Chicago radio icon John Records Landecker was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame of the National Association of Broadcasters. He joins Bob in studio to reflec on his 50 years in the business! Plus Dean Richards has the latest entertainment report. With Valentine’s Day coming up this Friday, many singles and new couples feel excitement about this big day. For anyone that has been in a long-term relationship, you know that there are inevitable ups and downs that come with it. Is marriage hard work? It takes work to keep it happy, but it shouldn’t be dreadful work. Relationship Expert Bela Gandhi joins in studio to discuss way to keep your relationship alive & happy.

Listen to the podcast here: