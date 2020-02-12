× Anna Davlantes Show 2/12/20: National Award Winner Jeremiah Morris & His Family Joins Anna In-Studio, Wellness Wednesday With Dr. Rahul Khare, & Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, Dec. 12th:

Just how much snow are we going to get today? (At 6:45) WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory says we can expect the snowstorm to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow on Chicago and it’s should hit during Wednesday evening rush hour commute. Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six new counts stemming from his allegedly staged attack in Chicago last year. (At 9:00) WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow has more on the story. This next story is a remarkable one. Jeremiah Morris, 7, from Romeoville was diagnosed with autism and was almost completely non-verbal when the school year started. However, with the help of a device called an augmentative alternative device, or AAD for short, Jeremiah is now able to speak to his parents all the time through the use of technology. Jeremiah recently received an award from the National Council for Exceptional Children. (At 16:23) Miquel Morris, Jeremiah’s mother, Jermaine Morris, Jeremiah’s father, and Christine Anderson, Jeremiah’s speech therapist joins the program to talk about Jeremiah’s life and his future plans. (At 27:00) MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder & CEO of the Loosid App, explains how the app brings sober people together to help promote a healthy lifestyle. (At 37:36) Dr. Rahul Khare, a former Northwestern Memorial Hospital emergency room physician, who recently opened a Northside CBD store, Innovative Wellness, talks with Anna about the latest news on the coronavirus, the flu, and the new FDA-approved peanut allergy treatment. (At 56:56) Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph sits down with Anna to talk about her new show on Hulu called ‘High Fidelity’. The Chicago Humanities Festival will host the first public screening of episodes one and two of the new Hulu series along with a Q&A with Da’Vine tonight from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Thalia Hall.