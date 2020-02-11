× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/11/20: T-Mobile’s Takeover Of Sprint, Avoiding Coronavirus & Valentine’s Day Scams, Red Line Extension Study, & Uber Pets Is Now Available

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, February 11th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office and Market Rebellion, joins the show with his stock tip of the day (Microsoft). Also making business headlines is T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint. A federal judge removed a major obstacle to the Justice Department and FCC approved the deal. After a few more approvals, T-Mobile expects to close as early as January 1.

Segment 2: (At 6:14 ) Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois has a warning as Valentine’s Day approaches– about scams that prey on those looking for love on dating and social media sites online. Never send money or compromising photos! Con artists are also capitalizing on the coronavirus scare in malicious emails purporting information on a cure, vaccination or preventative tips on the virus. The key is to never click on the link with supposed information!

Segment 3: (At 16:12 ) Chicago Tribune transportation reporter and Getting Around columnist Mary Wisniewski breaks down the next steps following the CTA Board’s approval of $38.3 million to study the environmental impact of a proposed extension of the Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street. She updates us on the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction and the worst traffic infraction you can make as a driver.

Segment 4: (At 23:53) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth joins Ji to discuss trending business topics including a proposed bill to ban pumping your own gas in Illinois; new Harvey mayor, alderman, strip club and night club owners clash over a new proposed bill that requires limited hours of operations for alcohol-serving businesses; and Uber rides for pets.