Think Fast, Talk Faster: Fran Capo, The World’s Fastest Talking Woman

Posted 4:42 AM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 04:38AM, February 11, 2020

Fran Capo, The World's Fastest Talking Woman

Fran Capo, the world’s fastest talking woman, joins the Nick Digilio Show to share her big ideas on adventure, writing and more. She talks about scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro, zip lining through an active volcano, how she became an 8 time Guinness World Record holder and how you too can accomplish amazing things every day.

For more, see her spectacular Tedx Talk at francapo.com

