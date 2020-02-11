× The Top Five@5 (02/10/2020): Coronavirus global death toll surpasses SARS, Pete Buttigieg has a problem with Bernie Sander’s “math”, and actor Robert Conrad dies at 84.

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 10th, 2020:

At least 24 Americans are among the 135 people infected with coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama. Some U.S. passengers that aren’t infected say they should be allowed to leave. Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos revived some playful jabs from Chris Rock and Steve Martin at the Oscars. Robert Conrad, the actor best known for his role in Black Sheep Squadron, and The Wild Wild West has died at 84.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731503/3731503_2020-02-11-122703.64kmono.mp3

